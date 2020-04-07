Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Penumbra (PEN) and SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Penumbra (PEN) and SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) with bullish sentiments.

Penumbra (PEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra yesterday and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Penumbra has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.00, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 43.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

SeaSpine Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.83, which is a 144.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

