Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PDS Biotechnology (PDSB), BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB), BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) with bullish sentiments.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

PDS Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.53.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 58.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.42.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.73, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 59.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.86, a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

