Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and Immunovant (IMVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and Immunovant (IMVT) with bullish sentiments.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.86, close to its 52-week high of $12.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

PDS Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.40, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40, close to its 52-week low of $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00, which is an 111.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

