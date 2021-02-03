Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and HCA Healthcare (HCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and HCA Healthcare (HCA) with bullish sentiments.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 69.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $6.53 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.81, close to its 52-week high of $174.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.31, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.