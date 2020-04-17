Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PAVmed (PAVM), Provention Bio (PRVB) and ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PAVmed (PAVM), Provention Bio (PRVB) and ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) with bullish sentiments.

PAVmed (PAVM)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on PAVmed, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PAVmed with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Provention Bio (PRVB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Provention Bio with a $25.00 average price target.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ThermoGenesis Holdings, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.60.

The the analyst consensus on ThermoGenesis Holdings is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.