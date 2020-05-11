Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Passage Bio (PASG) and Cytokinetics (CYTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Passage Bio (PASG) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

Passage Bio (PASG)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Passage Bio today and set a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.08, close to its 52-week high of $23.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Passage Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.60, which is a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

