Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), Biogen (BIIB) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), Biogen (BIIB) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.96, close to its 52-week high of $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on February 3 and set a price target of $269.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $299.20, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co, with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.55, close to its 52-week high of $218.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $211.91 average price target, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on January 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

