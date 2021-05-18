Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) and Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) and Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) with bullish sentiments.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.25.

Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

In a report released today, Kelechi Chikere from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Yumanity Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.24, close to its 52-week low of $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chikere is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Chikere covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arbutus Biopharma, VBI Vaccines, and Altimmune.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yumanity Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

