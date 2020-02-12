Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Palatin Technologies (PTN), Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) and Amarin (AMRN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Palatin Technologies (PTN), Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) and Amarin (AMRN).

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Selecta Biosciences, and Seres Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palatin Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $26.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.98.

Lee has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Harpoon Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #1656 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harpoon Therapeutics with a $26.33 average price target, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Sell rating on Amarin, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.78.

