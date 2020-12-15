Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Athenex (ATNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Athenex (ATNX) with bullish sentiments.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Athenex (ATNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Athenex today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.04.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 58.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athenex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.