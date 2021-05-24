Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Palatin Technologies (PTN), Amedisys (AMED) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Palatin Technologies (PTN), Amedisys (AMED) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) with bullish sentiments.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report issued on May 21, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palatin Technologies with a $2.33 average price target, which is a 297.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Amedisys (AMED)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $258.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 75.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $335.83.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 40.3% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Sigilon Therapeutics.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.25, implying a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

