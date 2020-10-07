Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV).

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $67.30 average price target, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.80.

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Achieve Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.75, which is a 396.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.