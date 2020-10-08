Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Digirad (DRAD) and CareDx (CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Digirad (DRAD) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.30, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Digirad (DRAD)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Digirad yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 42.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Digirad has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CareDx. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.86, close to its 52-week high of $44.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 90.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $50.00 average price target, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on October 1, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

