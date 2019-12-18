Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT) with bullish sentiments.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 29.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.78, representing a 25.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report issued on December 16, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $156.25 average price target, which is a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

