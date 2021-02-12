Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pacific Biosciences (PACB) and Envista Holdings (NVST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pacific Biosciences (PACB) and Envista Holdings (NVST) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pacific Biosciences (PACB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Hold rating on Pacific Biosciences today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.10, close to its 52-week high of $53.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 88.2% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NanoString Tech, Thermo Fisher, and Biodesix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacific Biosciences with a $53.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Envista Holdings (NVST)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.86, close to its 52-week high of $41.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 77.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envista Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.75, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.