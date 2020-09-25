Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Owens & Minor (OMI) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Owens & Minor (OMI) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL).

Owens & Minor (OMI)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on Owens & Minor today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.2% and a 32.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

Owens & Minor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.31, which is a -15.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.75, close to its 52-week high of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Exact Sciences, and Thermo Fisher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castle Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.