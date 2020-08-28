Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ovid Therapeutics (OVID), Dynavax (DVAX) and Translate Bio (TBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID), Dynavax (DVAX) and Translate Bio (TBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Ovid Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40, implying a 152.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $15.33 average price target, a 155.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio on August 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 40.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Translate Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.83, representing a 127.2% upside. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

