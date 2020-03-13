Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) with bullish sentiments.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.0% and a 23.2% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, a 743.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 31.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

