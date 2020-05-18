Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) with bullish sentiments.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outlook Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, representing a 1223.1% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.