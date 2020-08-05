Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Otonomy (OTIC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Otonomy (OTIC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) with bullish sentiments.

Otonomy (OTIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Otonomy today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomy with a $9.40 average price target.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.10, a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

