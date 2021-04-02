Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) and Pharnext SA (OtherPNEXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) and Pharnext SA (PNEXF).

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

In a report issued on March 30, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 35.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a $8.00 average price target.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA on March 31 and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 37.2% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Argenx Se, and Galapagos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharnext SA is a Hold with an average price target of $6.48.

