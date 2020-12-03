Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) and Medios AG (OtherMEDOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) and Medios AG (MEDOF) with bullish sentiments.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medios AG (MEDOF)

In a report issued on November 30, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 29.1% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medios AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.68, which is a 2374.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.