Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Orthofix (OFIX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Orthofix (OFIX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Orthofix (OFIX)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Orthofix.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Intellia Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.