Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Orthofix (OFIX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Orthofix (OFIX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Orthofix (OFIX)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Oyster Point Pharma, and VYNE Therapeutics.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 229.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

