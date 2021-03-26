Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Laboratory (LH) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Laboratory (LH) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV) with bullish sentiments.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

In a report issued on January 11, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.25, implying a 78.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Laboratory (LH)

In a report issued on February 11, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Laboratory, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.48, close to its 52-week high of $254.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 63.1% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laboratory with a $268.89 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

In a report issued on February 12, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Myovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

