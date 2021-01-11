Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) and Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) and Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) with bullish sentiments.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.7% and a 61.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.2% and a 59.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aileron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.