Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) and Graybug Vision (GRAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) and Graybug Vision (GRAY) with bullish sentiments.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.7% and a 61.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Orchard Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Graybug Vision (GRAY)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Graybug Vision, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graybug Vision is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.86, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.