Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Orasure Technologies (OSUR), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orasure Technologies (OSUR), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Orasure Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Becton Dickinson today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $245.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $280.00.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.62, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $46.00 average price target, which is a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

