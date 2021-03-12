Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Option Care Health (OPCH), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Option Care Health (OPCH), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) with bullish sentiments.

Option Care Health (OPCH)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.72, close to its 52-week high of $20.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Option Care Health with a $22.20 average price target.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics with a $5.33 average price target, a 133.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Sangamo Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.40, a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

