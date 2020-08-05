Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Option Care Health (OPCH), Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Option Care Health (OPCH), Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) with bullish sentiments.

Option Care Health (OPCH)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Option Care Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.40, representing a 61.4% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.29, implying an 119.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaSpine Holdings with a $18.55 average price target, representing a 78.9% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

