Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Option Care Health (OPCH) and LHC Group (LHCG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Option Care Health (OPCH) and LHC Group (LHCG) with bullish sentiments.

Option Care Health (OPCH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health on June 7 and set a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.00, close to its 52-week high of $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Option Care Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.17, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Bowers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $202.98.

Bowers has an average return of 21.4% when recommending LHC Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Bowers is ranked #1503 out of 7547 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LHC Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $252.50, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $247.00 price target.

