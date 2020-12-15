Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) with bullish sentiments.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opiant Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Phathom Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $45.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.