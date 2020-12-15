Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) with bullish sentiments.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)
Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.
According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Opiant Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Phathom Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.46.
According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $45.50.
