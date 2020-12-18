Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), Insmed (INSM) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), Insmed (INSM) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insmed (INSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Insmed today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.95, close to its 52-week high of $40.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insmed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.50, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.50, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.