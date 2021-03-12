Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) with bullish sentiments.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 147.1% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Poseida Therapeutics with a $30.00 average price target.

