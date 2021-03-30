Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and I-MAB (IMAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and I-MAB (IMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target from Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 45.8% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncternal Therapeutics with a $15.33 average price target.

I-MAB (IMAB)

In a report released today, Kelly Shi from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on I-MAB, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.38.

Shi has an average return of 414.1% when recommending I-MAB.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #2093 out of 7406 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on I-MAB is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.20, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

