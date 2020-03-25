Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) with bullish sentiments.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 24.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.65.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

scPharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.