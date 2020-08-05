Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) and Greenbrook Tms (OtherGBOKF)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) and Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) with bullish sentiments.
Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.
Oncolytics Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.64.
Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)
In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.17.
According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #2687 out of 6858 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $2.80 average price target.
