Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) with bullish sentiments.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

In a report issued on May 7, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.41, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocuphire Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, implying a 407.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $251.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 46.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.57, a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Delcath Systems.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.60, implying a 152.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

