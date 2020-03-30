Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ocugen (OCGN) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ocugen (OCGN) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) with bullish sentiments.

Ocugen (OCGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Ocugen today and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 28.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Ocugen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, implying a 589.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrthoPediatrics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.40.

