Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.60, close to its 52-week high of $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $23.50 average price target, a 144.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KALA: