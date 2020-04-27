Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Homology Medicines (FIXX) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.20, close to its 52-week low of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75.

