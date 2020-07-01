Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ObsEva SA (OBSV), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Eyenovia (EYEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Eyenovia (EYEN) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

ObsEva SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akero Therapeutics with a $40.50 average price target, representing a 71.6% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Eyenovia (EYEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eyenovia with a $10.00 average price target.

