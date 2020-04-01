Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ObsEva SA (OBSV), AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV), AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.5% and a 24.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 959.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

AC Immune SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

