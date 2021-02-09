Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oak Street Health (OSH) and Quidel (QDEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oak Street Health (OSH) and Quidel (QDEL) with bullish sentiments.

Oak Street Health (OSH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Oak Street Health yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oak Street Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.00, a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Quidel (QDEL)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Quidel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $232.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 89.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and Progenity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quidel with a $300.00 average price target.

