Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nuvation Bio (NUVB) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nuvation Bio (NUVB) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) with bullish sentiments.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Nuvation Bio today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuvation Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.60, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Genetic Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, which is a 354.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

