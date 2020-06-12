Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NuVasive (NUVA), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on NuVasive (NUVA), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

NuVasive (NUVA)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $65.91 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.69, close to its 52-week high of $162.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $197.00 average price target, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.42, a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

