Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nucana (NCNA) and Orthofix (OFIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nucana (NCNA) and Orthofix (OFIX).

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nucana, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $17.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orthofix (OFIX)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.73, close to its 52-week high of $47.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Orthofix has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.