Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nucana (NCNA) and Agilent (A)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nucana (NCNA) and Agilent (A).

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.0% and a 78.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $18.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agilent (A)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Agilent. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.21, close to its 52-week high of $117.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.