Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NovoCure (NVCR), Ontrak (OTRK) and AxoGen (AXGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NovoCure (NVCR), Ontrak (OTRK) and AxoGen (AXGN).

NovoCure (NVCR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 30.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.60, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Ontrak (OTRK)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Livongo Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ontrak is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.20, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on October 19, ThinkEquity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

AxoGen (AXGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AxoGen with a $18.63 average price target.

