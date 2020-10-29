Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NovoCure (NVCR) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NovoCure (NVCR) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX).

NovoCure (NVCR)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.74.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 50.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.50.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 36.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $67.30 average price target.

